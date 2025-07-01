Monument Capital Management Reduces Position in Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH)

Monument Capital Management trimmed its holdings in Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,590 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC lifted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 9,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,592 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. 82.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of Hawaii

In related news, insider Taryn L. Salmon sold 1,652 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.15, for a total value of $109,279.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 6,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,138.30. This trade represents a 20.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.17.

View Our Latest Report on Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Price Performance

NYSE:BOH opened at $67.56 on Tuesday. Bank of Hawaii Corporation has a 52 week low of $55.75 and a 52 week high of $82.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $169.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii Corporation will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

Bank of Hawaii Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.65%.

About Bank of Hawaii

(Free Report)

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.