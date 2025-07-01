Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Bought by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 201,780 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,959 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $52,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 212.0% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the software company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Autodesk Stock Up 1.5%

Autodesk stock opened at $309.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.29, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $291.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $285.14. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.03 and a twelve month high of $326.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADSK. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $365.00 in a report on Friday. DA Davidson set a $305.00 price objective on Autodesk and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $374.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Autodesk from $360.00 to $315.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $340.45.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Autodesk

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

In other Autodesk news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 3,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $964,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 22,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,034,210. The trade was a 12.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 6,140 shares of company stock worth $1,885,820 over the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.