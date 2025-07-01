Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $30.76 Million Stake in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its stake in shares of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 407,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,456 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.08% of Sysco worth $30,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 188.7% during the 1st quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sherman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Sysco by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Sysco stock opened at $75.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $36.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.81. Sysco Corporation has a one year low of $67.12 and a one year high of $82.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.27.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $19.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 107.96% and a net margin of 2.36%. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sysco Corporation will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.85%.

In related news, Director Sheila Talton sold 356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total transaction of $25,219.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 12,738 shares in the company, valued at $902,359.92. This trade represents a 2.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SYY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Sysco from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $87.00 target price on Sysco and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Sysco from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

