Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC Has $296,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,204 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 194,486.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 24,488,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,215,121,000 after acquiring an additional 24,476,112 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $156,322,000. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 792.4% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 402,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,004,000 after purchasing an additional 357,232 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,695,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,563,000 after purchasing an additional 314,358 shares during the period. Finally, Moment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,741,000. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY opened at $132.81 on Tuesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $115.94 and a 12 month high of $144.09. The company has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $130.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $1.2333 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $4.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

