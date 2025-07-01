Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC Has $339,000 Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the first quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

BKNG opened at $5,789.24 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5,301.80 and a 200-day moving average of $4,956.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.41. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $3,180.00 and a 1-year high of $5,799.01.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $24.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.57 by $7.24. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Booking had a net margin of 22.58% and a negative return on equity of 143.67%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $20.39 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were given a dividend of $9.60 per share. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.89%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BKNG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Booking from $4,567.00 to $4,692.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. BTIG Research upgraded Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5,500.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. Erste Group Bank downgraded Booking from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $6,000.00 to $6,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Booking from $5,960.00 to $5,557.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booking currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5,388.37.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,356.07, for a total value of $5,425,698.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 27,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,073,911.22. This trade represents a 3.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

