Verity Asset Management Inc. Takes $207,000 Position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 384.1% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 317.5% during the 4th quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $71,000.

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BIL opened at $91.73 on Tuesday. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 12-month low of $91.29 and a 12-month high of $91.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.60 and a 200 day moving average of $91.57.

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

