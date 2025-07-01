Verity Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG)

Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 13,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new position in United States Natural Gas Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in United States Natural Gas Fund by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new position in United States Natural Gas Fund in the 1st quarter worth $324,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC lifted its position in United States Natural Gas Fund by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 22,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 5,195 shares during the period.

United States Natural Gas Fund Stock Performance

Shares of UNG stock opened at $15.28 on Tuesday. United States Natural Gas Fund LP has a fifty-two week low of $12.35 and a fifty-two week high of $24.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.09 million, a PE ratio of -15.04 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.20.

About United States Natural Gas Fund

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

