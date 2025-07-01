9,340 Shares in Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:LI) Bought by Verity Asset Management Inc.

Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:LI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 459.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,923,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,475,000 after buying an additional 13,897,555 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Li Auto by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,800,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,137,000 after acquiring an additional 99,539 shares during the last quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Li Auto by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,508,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,172,000 after purchasing an additional 24,416 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Li Auto by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,005,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,123,000 after purchasing an additional 130,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the fourth quarter valued at $16,266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LI shares. Macquarie lowered Li Auto from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 17th. HSBC set a $38.50 price target on Li Auto and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Nomura Securities upgraded Li Auto to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Cfra Research upgraded shares of Li Auto from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.85.

Li Auto Stock Performance

LI opened at $27.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $28.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.75. Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR has a 52-week low of $17.44 and a 52-week high of $33.12.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Li Auto had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 11.83%. Li Auto’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Li Auto Company Profile

Li Auto Inc operates in the energy vehicle market in the People's Republic of China. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company's product line comprises MPVs and sport utility vehicles. It offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

