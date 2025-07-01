Albion Financial Group UT Purchases 3,500 Shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA)

Albion Financial Group UT lifted its position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA – Free Report) by 259.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in JPMorgan Active Value ETF were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of JAVA. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 2,402.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 43.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JAVA stock opened at $65.50 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Active Value ETF has a 1 year low of $55.51 and a 1 year high of $68.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.98 and a beta of 0.80.

The JPMorgan Active Value ETF (JAVA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US large-cap value stocks selected based on proprietary fundamental analysis. JAVA was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

