JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) Stock Position Increased by Albion Financial Group UT

Albion Financial Group UT boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 339.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,540 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,053 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JQUA. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 775.0% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 516.3% in the 1st quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at $43,000.

NYSEARCA:JQUA opened at $60.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 0.92. JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $49.25 and a 1-year high of $60.79.

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

