New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 10,537 Shares of PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 397,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,537 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $38,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 89,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,258,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in PACCAR by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 17,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PACCAR Stock Up 0.2%

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $95.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.40. The company has a market capitalization of $49.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.95. PACCAR Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.65 and a 1-year high of $118.81.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.12). PACCAR had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that PACCAR Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 14th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PCAR shares. Morgan Stanley cut PACCAR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Melius Research set a $120.00 price objective on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of PACCAR from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Pierre R. Breber bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $89.78 per share, with a total value of $448,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 13,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,168,486.70. The trade was a 62.38% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

