New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 43,676 Shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,518,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,676 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $36,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 0.6% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 78,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. lifted its position in Kenvue by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 106,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Kenvue by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 12,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Kenvue by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Kenvue Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of KVUE stock opened at $20.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Kenvue Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.67 and a 12 month high of $25.17. The stock has a market cap of $40.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.35.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Kenvue had a return on equity of 20.87% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Kenvue’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. Kenvue’s payout ratio is 149.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KVUE shares. UBS Group upped their price target on Kenvue from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Kenvue from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Monday, March 24th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kenvue in a report on Friday, June 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Kenvue

Kenvue Profile

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.