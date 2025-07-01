SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Sold by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 51.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,486 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,316,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,710,503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,697,646 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,463,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,087,000 after buying an additional 2,250,006 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,924,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,022,000 after buying an additional 1,635,377 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 7,116,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,586,000 after buying an additional 689,476 shares during the period. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,125,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,076,000 after buying an additional 421,721 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.5%

NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $72.69 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.27. The firm has a market cap of $71.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $56.67 and a 52-week high of $72.84.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

