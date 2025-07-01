Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Lowers Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 18.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,791 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $2,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 3,828.6% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 252.6% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WEC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Scotiabank set a $115.00 price target on WEC Energy Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.33.

WEC Energy Group Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock opened at $104.22 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.47 and a 12-month high of $111.00. The company has a market cap of $33.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.45.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.8975 per share. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other WEC Energy Group news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 2,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.77, for a total value of $232,244.35. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 2,686 shares in the company, valued at $289,470.22. This represents a 44.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

Further Reading

