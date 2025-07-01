Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Sells 23,774 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 18.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,747 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,774 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of T. Next Level Private LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 113,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,206,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 24,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 9.4% in the first quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 4,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its stake in AT&T by 0.3% in the first quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 114,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 4.1% in the first quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

T has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on AT&T from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on AT&T from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Williams Trading set a $30.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.90.

AT&T Trading Up 3.2%

NYSE T opened at $28.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.14 and a 12 month high of $29.03.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $30.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.39 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 9.64%. AT&T’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.10%.

AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.