New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 513,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,521 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in MetLife were worth $41,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in MetLife by 0.9% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 112,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,054,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in MetLife by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,812,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,543,000 after purchasing an additional 165,893 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in MetLife by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,223,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its position in MetLife by 2.3% in the first quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 9,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, CWC Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 8.9% during the first quarter. CWC Advisors LLC. now owns 7,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on MetLife from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on MetLife from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on MetLife from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MetLife in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.17.

MetLife Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $80.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $53.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.86. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.21 and a twelve month high of $89.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.12.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.04). MetLife had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The business had revenue of $18.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.5675 per share. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 6th. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is 36.91%.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

