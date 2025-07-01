Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Purchases 1,894 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF were worth $3,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 18.9% during the first quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 162,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,559,000 after buying an additional 7,701 shares in the last quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 21,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ PTNQ opened at $71.37 on Tuesday. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $65.21 and a 52-week high of $77.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.83 and a 200-day moving average of $71.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.55 and a beta of 0.68.

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (PTNQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer NASDAQ-100 Trendpilot index. The fund tracks an index that holds the NASDAQ-100 securities and/or 3-month US T-bills according to momentum. PTNQ was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.