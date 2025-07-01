Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 145,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,824 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $35,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,590,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,740,083,000 after acquiring an additional 144,719 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its position in Republic Services by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 6,262,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,259,855,000 after purchasing an additional 218,729 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,317,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,836,000 after purchasing an additional 499,237 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,565,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $918,045,000 after buying an additional 57,616 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $553,039,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

RSG stock opened at $246.48 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $249.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.63. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $188.82 and a 1 year high of $258.75.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 34.99%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Republic Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen cut Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 target price on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.68.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

