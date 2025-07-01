Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,534 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,550 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF worth $4,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period.

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Price Performance

Shares of ICSH opened at $50.72 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.58 and its 200 day moving average is $50.55. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF has a 12-month low of $50.29 and a 12-month high of $50.77.

About iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

