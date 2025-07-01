Amalgamated Bank Has $11.24 Million Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Aflac were worth $11,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AFL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $349,699,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at $163,409,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Aflac by 12,313.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,504,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,951 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Aflac by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,296,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $754,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in Aflac by 81.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,753,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,181,000 after buying an additional 1,232,683 shares during the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aflac alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AFL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Raymond James Financial cut their price target on Aflac from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Aflac from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Aflac from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aflac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.50.

Aflac Stock Performance

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $105.50 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $88.00 and a 12 month high of $115.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.82.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 15.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 21st. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is 36.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total transaction of $290,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $711,149.60. This represents a 29.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.59, for a total transaction of $3,906,830.00. Following the sale, the director owned 70,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,496,045.28. The trade was a 34.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,750 shares of company stock valued at $4,304,295. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.