Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:TYG) Shares Bought by Verity Asset Management Inc.

Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:TYG – Free Report) by 53.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TYG. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 68.9% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at about $646,000. Kercheville Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 13,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 2.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.50% of the company’s stock.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of NYSE:TYG opened at $43.88 on Tuesday. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $33.09 and a fifty-two week high of $48.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.26.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

About Tortoise Energy Infrastructure

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 24th were given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 10.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

