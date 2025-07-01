Amalgamated Bank Purchases 332 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 332 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $9,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 225.2% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 14,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,440,000 after acquiring an additional 10,331 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 747,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $205,839,000 after purchasing an additional 53,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on VRSK. Bank of America initiated coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $302.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verisk Analytics news, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 300 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.38, for a total transaction of $88,614.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 16,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,922,507.70. The trade was a 1.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 11,656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.06, for a total value of $3,649,027.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 67,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,051,406.64. The trade was a 14.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,259 shares of company stock valued at $7,553,769 over the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $311.50 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $306.94 and a 200-day moving average of $293.89. The company has a market capitalization of $43.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.87. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $257.59 and a 1 year high of $322.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $753.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.31 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 33.13% and a return on equity of 396.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 26.35%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

