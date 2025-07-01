Amalgamated Bank Grows Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Equinix were worth $15,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its position in Equinix by 127.8% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 41 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its position in Equinix by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 38 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

In other news, insider Kurt Pletcher sold 127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $877.70, for a total value of $111,467.90. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,842 shares in the company, valued at $1,616,723.40. This trade represents a 6.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adaire Fox-Martin sold 2,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.91, for a total value of $2,609,599.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 9,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,508,409.65. The trade was a 23.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,176 shares of company stock valued at $2,808,008. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $1,000.00 to $950.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $1,045.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $1,094.00 to $1,053.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Equinix from $1,050.00 to $1,010.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and five have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $977.30.

Equinix Price Performance

EQIX opened at $795.47 on Tuesday. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $701.41 and a 1 year high of $994.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $867.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $878.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.81 billion, a PE ratio of 82.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $9.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.01 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 6.96%. Equinix’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 EPS for the current year.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st were issued a $4.69 dividend. This represents a $18.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 21st. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 195.01%.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

