Verity Asset Management Inc. Makes New $173,000 Investment in Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 37.5% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 975,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,513,000 after acquiring an additional 266,020 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Columbus McKinnon in the 4th quarter valued at $14,799,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the 4th quarter valued at $3,724,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 117.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 737,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,455,000 after purchasing an additional 398,826 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 207.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 455,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,952,000 after buying an additional 307,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

CMCO opened at $15.27 on Tuesday. Columbus McKinnon Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $11.78 and a fifty-two week high of $41.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.66 and a 200 day moving average of $22.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $437.18 million, a P/E ratio of -89.82 and a beta of 1.28.

Columbus McKinnon ( NASDAQ:CMCO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. Columbus McKinnon had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $248.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon Corporation will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets motion solutions for moving, lifting, positioning, and securing materials worldwide. It offers manual, battery, electric, and air hoists; steel, rack, and pinion jacks; winches, hydraulic jacks and tools, trolleys and its clamps, and lifting tables; skates and heavy load moving systems; material handling equipment; mobile, workplace, and jib cranes; crane components and kits; and below-the-hook lifting devices, lifting slings, and lashing systems.

