Amalgamated Bank Buys 317 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 44,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $11,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 13.3% during the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 159,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,238,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Emerald Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 896,937 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $237,204,000 after acquiring an additional 12,310 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies Stock Up 1.6%

TRV opened at $267.65 on Tuesday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.40 and a fifty-two week high of $277.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $267.65 and its 200 day moving average is $254.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $1.38. The firm had revenue of $10.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.97 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 16.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.69 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 23.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on TRV. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Travelers Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $290.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $269.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $271.11.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TRV

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Avrohom J. Kess sold 23,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.93, for a total value of $6,419,275.62. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 48,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,254,650.91. The trade was a 32.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 20,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.48, for a total transaction of $5,547,815.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 26,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,365,363.36. This trade represents a 42.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 163,869 shares of company stock valued at $44,868,201. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Travelers Companies

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.