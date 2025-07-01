Amalgamated Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,225 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $10,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth about $1,445,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 0.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 51,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,115,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,406,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Airbnb by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Phillip Securities downgraded shares of Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.23.

Insider Activity

In other Airbnb news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total transaction of $1,026,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 40,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,235,864. This represents a 16.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Elinor Mertz sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.43, for a total value of $771,437.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 485,080 shares in the company, valued at $59,873,424.40. This trade represents a 1.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,607,528 shares of company stock valued at $201,688,571 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Stock Down 1.6%

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $132.34 on Tuesday. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.88 and a fifty-two week high of $163.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $130.41 and a 200-day moving average of $130.35. The stock has a market cap of $82.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.14.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). Airbnb had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 30.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

