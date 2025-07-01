Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (NYSE:BIP) Shares Sold by Verity Asset Management Inc.

Verity Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 565.6% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 85.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BIP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BIP opened at $33.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $25.72 and a fifty-two week high of $36.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.37. The firm has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a PE ratio of -1,675.16 and a beta of 1.09.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.04% and a net margin of 1.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -8,600.00%.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

(Free Report)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 8.1 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 0.6 million long-term contracted sub-metering services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.