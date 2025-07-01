Amalgamated Bank Increases Stock Holdings in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS)

Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 244,654 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,196 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $16,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth $121,742,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,290,953 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $192,617,000 after purchasing an additional 293,406 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 569,527 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,566,000 after purchasing an additional 105,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in CVS Health by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 61,039,777 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,739,927,000 after purchasing an additional 12,819,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CVS. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays set a $79.00 price target on shares of CVS Health and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price objective (up from $76.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.06.

In other CVS Health news, Director Guy P. Sansone bought 1,570 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.70 per share, for a total transaction of $100,009.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 12,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,845.90. This represents a 15.04% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE CVS opened at $68.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.63. CVS Health Corporation has a 1-year low of $43.56 and a 1-year high of $72.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.56.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.63. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $94.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

