Verity Asset Management Inc. Invests $185,000 in Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sinclair by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Sinclair by 105,075.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,203 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Sinclair by 1,804.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 55,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 52,254 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Sinclair by 77.8% during the first quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of Sinclair by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 86,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 14,344 shares in the last quarter. 41.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Sinclair

In related news, Chairman David D. Smith purchased 125,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.98 per share, with a total value of $1,875,451.06. Following the acquisition, the chairman directly owned 1,207,968 shares in the company, valued at $18,095,360.64. The trade was a 11.56% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 195,989 shares of company stock worth $2,791,614. 46.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sinclair Price Performance

Shares of SBGI opened at $13.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $961.46 million, a P/E ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.32. Sinclair, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.07 and a twelve month high of $18.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.19 and a 200 day moving average of $14.79.

Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($2.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by ($0.40). Sinclair had a return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $776.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sinclair, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on SBGI shares. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sinclair in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Benchmark dropped their target price on Sinclair from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Sinclair from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Sinclair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sinclair has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Sinclair Profile

Sinclair, Inc, a media company, provides content on local television stations and digital platforms in the United States. It operates through two segments, Local Media and Tennis. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, original networks, and content; provides free-over-the-air programming and live local sporting events on its stations; distributes its content to multi-channel video programming distributors in exchange for contractual fees; and produces local and original news programs.

