Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC Has $319,000 Stock Position in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (BATS:YJUN)

Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC lowered its stake in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (BATS:YJUN – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 914 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC’s holdings in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YJUN. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,476,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June in the 4th quarter worth approximately $502,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 120,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after buying an additional 14,066 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 43,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 13,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagstar Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000.

YJUN stock opened at $24.45 on Tuesday. FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June has a twelve month low of $21.14 and a twelve month high of $24.81. The company has a market cap of $147.92 million, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.01 and a 200-day moving average of $22.92.

The FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June (YJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the EFA ETF over a specific holding period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. YJUN was launched on Jun 18, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

