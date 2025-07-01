Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC Makes New Investment in VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:HODL)

Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:HODL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HODL. Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,077,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF by 444.3% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 304,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,087,000 after purchasing an additional 248,161 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,017,000. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,727,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,078,000.

Get VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF alerts:

VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF stock opened at $30.47 on Tuesday. VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 52-week low of $14.01 and a 52-week high of $31.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.14.

VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Bitcoin Trust (HODL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MarketVector Bitcoin Benchmark Rate index. The fund provides passive exposure to the price of Bitcoin through the purchase of shares, allowing investors to track the performance of Bitcoin without directly owning and managing the digital currency.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HODL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:HODL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.