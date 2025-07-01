Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC Sells 2,007 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC decreased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,007 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 11.1% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 132,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 13,228 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 20,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.7% during the first quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 95,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 1,282.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 666,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,677,000 after buying an additional 618,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 9,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 2,292 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on PFE. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.17.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $24.27 on Tuesday. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $20.92 and a one year high of $31.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $137.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.83.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.25. Pfizer had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $13.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 25th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 124.64%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

