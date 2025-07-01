Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC Has $303,000 Stock Holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:GNOV)

Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC raised its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:GNOV – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,829 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC owned about 0.11% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Topsail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GNOV opened at $36.48 on Tuesday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November has a 1 year low of $29.17 and a 1 year high of $36.50. The company has a market capitalization of $273.60 million, a PE ratio of 24.84 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.92.

The FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF -November (GNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

