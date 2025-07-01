Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC Acquires 7,699 Shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Free Report) by 125.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,833 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,699 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in First Financial Bankshares by 161.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 245.6% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 89.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. 69.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FFIN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Hovde Group reduced their target price on First Financial Bankshares from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st.

First Financial Bankshares Stock Down 0.4%

FFIN opened at $35.98 on Tuesday. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.35 and a twelve month high of $44.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.73. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 0.87.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.43. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 30.01%. The business had revenue of $149.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.48 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

First Financial Bankshares Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is an increase from First Financial Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Michael B. Denny bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.02 per share, for a total transaction of $180,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 108,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,915,662.16. This trade represents a 4.82% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 6,399 shares of company stock valued at $227,646. Company insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares Profile

(Free Report)

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits; automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

Featured Stories

