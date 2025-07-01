Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) Shares Sold by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 61.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,798 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 5,627,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,347,000 after purchasing an additional 211,153 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 3,068,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,404,000 after acquiring an additional 128,662 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,440,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,335,000 after acquiring an additional 538,126 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,228,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,111,000 after acquiring an additional 211,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,222,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,151,000 after acquiring an additional 112,333 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA GBIL opened at $100.15 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.02. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a 1-year low of $99.69 and a 1-year high of $100.30.

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

