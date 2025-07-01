Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC Takes Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Root Financial Partners LLC raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 17.8% during the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Guardian Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 21.3% in the first quarter. Guardian Asset Advisors LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 961,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,943,000 after purchasing an additional 82,225 shares in the last quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth about $339,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 47,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,099,000 after buying an additional 7,047 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 0.4%

PNC stock opened at $186.54 on Tuesday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a one year low of $145.12 and a one year high of $216.26. The firm has a market cap of $73.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $172.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.04. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 17.68%. The company had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th were given a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 45.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PNC shares. Hsbc Global Res upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. Barclays lowered their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $257.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $208.00 to $189.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, Director Martin Pfinsgraff purchased 1,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $158.22 per share, with a total value of $158,220.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 2,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,863.98. The trade was a 99.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 1,492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.56, for a total transaction of $260,443.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 20,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,576,734.40. The trade was a 6.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,428 shares of company stock valued at $1,882,322 over the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

