Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) Hits New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $57.16 and last traded at $57.11, with a volume of 293612 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.28.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.87.

Institutional Trading of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLOK. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 34.8% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Company Profile

The Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed portfolio mainly consisting of global equities focusing on blockchain technology. BLOK was launched on Jan 16, 2018 and is managed by Amplify.

