Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC Buys 154 Shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW)

Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC increased its position in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at $1,455,000. Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 16,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 5,413 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 248.3% during the 4th quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 112,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,317,000 after acquiring an additional 80,112 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Charles Schwab by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 199,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,631,000 after purchasing an additional 29,255 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 618,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,741,000 after purchasing an additional 76,954 shares in the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.40.

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Paula A. Sneed sold 8,647 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.06, for a total transaction of $761,454.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 105,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,303,891.24. The trade was a 7.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 10,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $911,711.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 39,154 shares in the company, valued at $3,524,251.54. This trade represents a 20.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 116,615 shares of company stock valued at $10,231,607. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $91.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.94. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 12-month low of $61.01 and a 12-month high of $91.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.71% and a return on equity of 18.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.73%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

