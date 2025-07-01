Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC Buys 821 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC increased its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,406 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 821 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,587,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,853,484,000 after purchasing an additional 667,357 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,561,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,714,359,000 after purchasing an additional 815,003 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,362,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,418,754,000 after buying an additional 7,863,718 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 32,832,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,048,000 after buying an additional 2,804,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Citigroup by 455.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,352,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,908,000 after buying an additional 25,705,141 shares during the period. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 4,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $301,504.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 13,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,656.48. This represents a 25.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

C stock opened at $85.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $159.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.97 and its 200 day moving average is $73.74. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.51 and a 52 week high of $85.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $21.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.34 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 7.95%. Research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 35.39%.

C has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Citigroup from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen lowered Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price target (down previously from $96.00) on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.03.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

