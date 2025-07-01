KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Receives $66.77 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.14.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Barclays set a $49.00 price target on shares of KB Home and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of KB Home from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on KB Home from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of KB Home in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th.

Get KB Home alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on KBH

KB Home Stock Up 0.6%

KBH stock opened at $53.04 on Thursday. KB Home has a one year low of $48.90 and a one year high of $89.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 5.83.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 23rd. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.05. KB Home had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

KB Home Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 8th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other KB Home news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.38, for a total transaction of $271,900.00. Following the sale, the director owned 10,262 shares in the company, valued at $558,047.56. This represents a 32.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KB Home

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KBH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in KB Home in the fourth quarter valued at $49,638,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of KB Home by 4,408.6% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 523,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,372,000 after acquiring an additional 511,400 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of KB Home by 116.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 942,479 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,957,000 after acquiring an additional 506,415 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of KB Home by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,327,809 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,264,000 after acquiring an additional 503,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in KB Home by 1,136.2% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 423,341 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,822,000 after purchasing an additional 389,097 shares during the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KB Home Company Profile

(Get Free Report

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.