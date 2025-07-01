Clarus Corporation (NASDAQ:CLAR) Receives $5.10 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Clarus Corporation (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.10.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CLAR shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Clarus from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Clarus from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Roth Capital set a $3.50 price objective on Clarus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on Clarus from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th.

Insider Transactions at Clarus

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clarus

In related news, Chairman Warren B. Kanders purchased 10,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.48 per share, for a total transaction of $36,171.12. Following the acquisition, the chairman directly owned 4,155,326 shares in the company, valued at $14,460,534.48. This trade represents a 0.25% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLAR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Clarus by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 165,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 10,873 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Clarus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clarus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Greenhouse Funds LLLP increased its holdings in shares of Clarus by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 5,448,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,432,000 after acquiring an additional 47,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Clarus by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 305,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Clarus Stock Down 3.1%

NASDAQ:CLAR opened at $3.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.98. The company has a market capitalization of $133.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 0.85. Clarus has a 52 week low of $3.02 and a 52 week high of $6.83.

Clarus Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4.83%.

About Clarus

Clarus Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Outdoor and Adventure. The Outdoor segment offers apparels, such as shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; rock-climbing footwear and equipment, including carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

