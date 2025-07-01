Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Trims Stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Free Report) by 31.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 201,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 91,500 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $8,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,275,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $91,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,704 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,894,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,203,000 after purchasing an additional 5,544 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,873,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,489,000 after purchasing an additional 193,743 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,855,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,772,000 after purchasing an additional 78,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 858,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,583,000 after buying an additional 313,651 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of EWC stock opened at $46.20 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 0.95. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 12 month low of $35.74 and a 12 month high of $46.27.

About iShares MSCI Canada ETF

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

