SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 300,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $8,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPTS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 212,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,217,000 after acquiring an additional 6,867 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,248,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 39,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 13,531 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1,757.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 17,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 102,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 9,071 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPTS opened at $29.29 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $28.74 and a 12 month high of $29.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of -65.13 and a beta of 0.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.11.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.