Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Purchased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,091 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $8,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 5,708 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $721,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Aflac by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000. 67.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AFL opened at $105.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.21. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $88.00 and a one year high of $115.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.82.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 15.55% and a net margin of 21.27%. Aflac’s quarterly revenue was down 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 21st. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.25%.

In other Aflac news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.59, for a total value of $3,906,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 70,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,496,045.28. This trade represents a 34.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total transaction of $106,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 26,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,786,791.84. This represents a 3.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,750 shares of company stock worth $4,304,295 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AFL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Aflac from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Aflac from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.50.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

