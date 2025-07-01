Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 20.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,458 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 36,243 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $7,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,670,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,015,035,000 after buying an additional 253,137 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,916,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $930,477,000 after acquiring an additional 198,822 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at $524,187,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,788,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $445,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Trade Desk by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,591,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $422,150,000 after purchasing an additional 418,911 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on TTD. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Friday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Trade Desk from $122.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI upgraded Trade Desk from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Trade Desk from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.03.

Trade Desk Trading Up 3.8%

TTD stock opened at $71.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.26. The Trade Desk has a 12-month low of $42.96 and a 12-month high of $141.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.38 billion, a PE ratio of 87.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.41.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 16.04%. The firm had revenue of $616.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Trade Desk will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Trade Desk

In other news, Director David B. Wells sold 28,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.88, for a total transaction of $2,287,603.44. Following the sale, the director owned 66,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,350,761.80. This trade represents a 29.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 26,684 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $2,135,520.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 17,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,361,950.54. This represents a 61.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

