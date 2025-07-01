Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $7.13 Million Stock Holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 98,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,984 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $7,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in Vertiv by 4,120.0% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 211.9% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vertiv by 150.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Vertiv during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

VRT stock opened at $128.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $48.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.73. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $53.60 and a twelve month high of $155.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 56.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th were given a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This is an increase from Vertiv’s previous dividend of $0.01. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.72%.

In other Vertiv news, insider Karsten Winther sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total transaction of $518,815.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 18,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,777,837.51. The trade was a 22.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Liang sold 43,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $5,059,801.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 9,551 shares in the company, valued at $1,106,292.33. This represents a 82.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VRT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Vertiv from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. Wall Street Zen raised Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Vertiv from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on Vertiv in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.69.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

