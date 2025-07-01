Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Raises Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,678 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AON were worth $10,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in AON in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in AON in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in AON during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AON during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AON in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AON Stock Performance

AON stock opened at $357.12 on Tuesday. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $291.72 and a 12-month high of $412.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $77.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $358.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $370.94.

AON Increases Dividend

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.04 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. AON had a return on equity of 52.71% and a net margin of 15.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 17.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.745 per share. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 25.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AON shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on AON from $396.00 to $416.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on AON from $394.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler raised shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $384.00 to $378.00 in a research report on Monday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $408.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised shares of AON to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $397.27.

AON Company Profile

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

