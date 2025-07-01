Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Raises Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,380 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $6,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 21,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 14,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ecofi Investissements SA raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Ecofi Investissements SA now owns 35,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 5,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 19.7% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EMR shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Wall Street Zen raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $133.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Emerson Electric news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 16,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total value of $1,892,384.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 164,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,694,576.81. This represents a 9.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE:EMR opened at $133.45 on Tuesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $90.06 and a 52-week high of $134.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.08. The company has a market capitalization of $75.07 billion, a PE ratio of 31.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.28.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.5275 per share. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 50.48%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

