Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,847 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,906 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $7,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 98.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Hara Capital LLC grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Hara Capital LLC now owns 335 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 36,539 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,290,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the fourth quarter valued at $1,308,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 11,362 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and Company alerts:

Insider Transactions at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP David Shan sold 1,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total transaction of $199,607.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 4,575 shares in the company, valued at $783,194.25. The trade was a 20.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 479 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.28, for a total transaction of $94,497.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,887 shares in the company, valued at $964,107.36. This trade represents a 8.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Trading Up 0.8%

Becton, Dickinson and Company stock opened at $172.31 on Tuesday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $163.33 and a one year high of $251.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $176.04 and its 200 day moving average is $208.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.39 billion, a PE ratio of 32.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BDX. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $280.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $280.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Becton, Dickinson and Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. William Blair lowered Becton, Dickinson and Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James Financial downgraded Becton, Dickinson and Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.22.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BDX

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.