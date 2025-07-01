TWC Enterprises (TSE:TWC) Hits New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

TWC Enterprises Limited (TSE:TWC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$24.25 and last traded at C$22.53, with a volume of 3850 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$22.55.

TWC Enterprises Stock Down 0.1%

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$19.23 and its 200 day moving average is C$18.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47. The stock has a market capitalization of C$549.19 million, a PE ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.16.

TWC Enterprises Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. TWC Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.68%.

TWC Enterprises Company Profile

TWC Enterprises Limited owns, operates, and manages golf clubs under the ClubLink One Membership More Golf brand in Canada and the United States. The company was formerly known as ClubLink Enterprises Limited and changed its name to TWC Enterprises Limited in May 2014. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is based in King City, Canada.

